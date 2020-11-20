Joe Byron MunkVestal - Mr. Joe Byron Munk, 86, of Vestal; East Orleans, Massachusetts; and Bethesda, Maryland died in Plano, Texas on November 11, 2020 after a heroic battle with congestive heart failure. He is predeceased by his father and mother, Arthur and Margaret Caldwell Munk, wife Elizabeth Lou Sharon Munk, daughters Julie Munk and Sharon Munk, sister in-law Janet Sharon, and grandson Christopher Fish. Joe is survived by his dear friend Sandra Mount of Bethesda, Maryland, two sons and daughters-in-law, John and Sandra Munk of Allen, Texas, Jeffrey and Tamara Munk of Washington, D.C., six grandchildren Alyssa and Eric Wong of Dallas, Texas, Ashley Munk of Dallas, Texas, Caldwell Munk of Washington D.C., Ross Munk of Washington D.C., Trevor and April Fish of Barnstable, Massachusetts, Staff Sergeant Keisha Elizabeth Curry, United States Marines, and great granddaughter Julie Curry of Vestal, brother-in-law John Sharon of St. Joseph, Michigan, nephew Eric Sharon and Christine Sharon of Roswell, Georgia, and niece Darcy Sharon of Chicago, Illinois. He is also survived by many friends, as Joe Munk was a friend to all.Joe Byron Munk was born in Rockport, Texas on April 22, 1934, the son of a Methodist minister. He lived in Texas, Massachusetts, and North Dakota, where his father served in Methodist churches and taught religion and philosophy. He then moved to Albion, Michigan in 1952 where he met Elizabeth Sharon of Dearborn, Michigan at Albion College. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Albion in 1956, where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta, and New York University School of Law in 1959, where he was a Root-Tilden Scholar. In 1961, Joe and Beth Munk moved from New York City to Vestal, and he joined the Binghamton law firm of Palmer, Hankin, Peyton and Hanifin. In 1969, Joe Munk joined the Endicott law firm of Leasure, Gow, Munk and Rizzuto, where he specialized in trust and estate law until his death.Joe was active in Republican politics, and served as Vestal Town Supervisor from 1969 to 1984. Under his leadership, the Town of Vestal established a new library, expanded the parks, and created the Vestal Volunteer Emergency Squad. He was President and served on the Board of the Tri-Cities Opera for over 50 years, where he shared his love of music with many friends. He was also a lay leader and choir member of Vestal United Methodist Church, and a leader of Vestal Kiwanis and the United Way. Gifts in memory of Joe can be made to the Tri-Cities Opera, to Vestal United Methodist Church, and to UMCOR, the United Methodist Committee on Relief.A memorial service will be held at a later date.