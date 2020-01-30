|
|
Joel A. Bowman
Castle Creek, NY - Joel Arthur Bowman, age 63, of Castle Creek, NY died at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 after a ten-month battle with cancer. He is survived by Bonnie, his wife of 42 years, his daughter Amanda (Justin) Hoffman, sons Adam (Ashley) Bowman, and Aaron (Kendra) Bowman; his 6 grandchildren Abby, Emily, Micah, Titus, Logan, and Deacon; his parents, Melvin and Joanne Bowman; and many other extended family members. Over his lifetime he served faithfully in his local church in various capacities and was currently a member of Berean Bible Church. He was the third generation in the family business of A.D. Bowman & Son, Inc.; he served on the board of of New York Lumberman's Insurance Trust Fund, and as a fire fighter and chaplain for the Castle Creek Volunteer Fire Company, and on the Glen Castle Cemetery board. His hobbies were traveling, riding motorcycle, driving truck, and hunting. The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at 10am at Berean Bible Church at 109 County Road 2, Greene, NY 13778. Burial will follow the service at the Glen Castle Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the calling hours on Friday, February 7th, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at Berean Bible Church with a closed casket.
Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to ChristWay Ministries at 1478 Farnham Road, Fleetville, PA 18420 or http://donate.christwayministries.us Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020