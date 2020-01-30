Services
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
(607) 692-3900
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Berean Bible Church
109 County Road 2
Greene, NY
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Berean Bible Church
109 County Road 2,
Greene, NY
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
Glen Castle Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel A. Bowman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel A. Bowman Obituary
Joel A. Bowman

Castle Creek, NY - Joel Arthur Bowman, age 63, of Castle Creek, NY died at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 after a ten-month battle with cancer. He is survived by Bonnie, his wife of 42 years, his daughter Amanda (Justin) Hoffman, sons Adam (Ashley) Bowman, and Aaron (Kendra) Bowman; his 6 grandchildren Abby, Emily, Micah, Titus, Logan, and Deacon; his parents, Melvin and Joanne Bowman; and many other extended family members. Over his lifetime he served faithfully in his local church in various capacities and was currently a member of Berean Bible Church. He was the third generation in the family business of A.D. Bowman & Son, Inc.; he served on the board of of New York Lumberman's Insurance Trust Fund, and as a fire fighter and chaplain for the Castle Creek Volunteer Fire Company, and on the Glen Castle Cemetery board. His hobbies were traveling, riding motorcycle, driving truck, and hunting. The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at 10am at Berean Bible Church at 109 County Road 2, Greene, NY 13778. Burial will follow the service at the Glen Castle Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the calling hours on Friday, February 7th, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at Berean Bible Church with a closed casket.

Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to ChristWay Ministries at 1478 Farnham Road, Fleetville, PA 18420 or http://donate.christwayministries.us Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -