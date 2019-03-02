|
Joel Thomas James
Berlin, MD - We can all be grateful for the gift of having Joel Thomas James in our lives. Born on August 13, 1977, Joel left this world unexpectedly on February 12, 2019. In his wake, he left an imprint on so many people around the world: family, friends, colleagues, and students and their families.
Joel loved nature, especially surfing. On summer mornings, he could be found surfing the beaches at Assateague Island. Joel could brighten your day with his smile or a hug. He told great stories and loved a good laugh. He saw the good in every being and lifted up those around him. He was a loving family member, a loyal friend, and a gifted and enthusiastic teacher. Without a doubt, Joel lived life to its fullest. He enriched the lives of so many of us, and we are thankful for having had him in our lives, even if that time feels so short and ended so suddenly.
Joel is survived by his wife Honor McElroy, and son Emmett (age 3) who both brought him great joy, parents Jim and Vera James, sisters Aimee James and Jennifer Wissink, and by his extended family: Julie Kerr, Georgianna and Robert McElroy, Maggie and Chris Eby, Joe and Lindsey McElroy, Larry Wissink, and nephew and nieces Gerrit, Megan, and Madeline Wissink. Joel was a graduate of Chenango Forks High School in Binghamton, New York, and of Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina. He received a Master's degree from the University of Buffalo. At the time of his passing, he was teaching at the American Community School in Amman, Jordan.
A service to remember and celebrate Joel's life will be planned for a later date in summer 2019.
Life will not be same without Joel in it, but his impact and memory live on. We think he would want to be remembered not with tears but with a good story, music, laughter, and love and goodwill for those around us. If you are so moved, please consider donating in Joel's name to one of these causes which we think he would hold dear: Assateague Island Alliance and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Or, choose something that means a lot to you. It's what he would want.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019