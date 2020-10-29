Johann Marie BrooksJohnson City - Johann "Joannie" Marie Palmatier Brooks, 83, of Johnson City, NY, formerly of Scott Township, PA went to heaven to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 while at BGH. She was born on July 19, 1937. She was quite healthy and full of life and joy before she contracted a blood infection and later Covid. She enjoyed visits from her sister and daughter until she had to be quarantined. Johann graduated from Deposit HS and Practical Nursing School, and earned a BA degree in Fine Arts from Binghamton University. She worked as a nurse and nurses aide for many years. She traveled the country with her husband, Jim, doing art shows and going camping. She was an artist who loved painting covered bridges, lighthouses, and country scenes, and cherished and sold many works of art as well as made murals on store fronts. Johann enjoyed running the Dingo booth with her family during JC field days as a Jaycee. She loved to care for her grandkids, crochet items for needy families, bake for church coffee hour, attend Bible study, do puzzles with her sister, Mary, and host family holiday dinners. She was a devoted mother, wife, and daughter. She was a selfless, positive, modest, happy person who always had a warm hug, a smile, and an open mind for everyone. Johann is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Jimmy, parents Pauline and Layton Palmatier, and her brother, James. She is survived by her daughter Paula, son Donald, sister Mary, brother Bobby, sisters-in-law Ruthie and Debra, brother-in-law Terry, grandchildren Dan, Maggie, Sarah Cooper, Kyle, and Andy, several cousins, and her furry friends, Khaleesi and Max. A public, socially distanced memorial service and zoom meeting will be held at Floral Park Cemetery on Monday, November 2 at 1pm. Donations may be made in her honor to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 499 Plaza Dr., Vestal, NY 13850.Rest in peace dear Mama, dear sister, dear grandma and dear friend.