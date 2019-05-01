|
|
Johanna Gerber
Binghamton - Johanna Gerber 86, of Binghamton, took God's hand on April 29th, 2019 at Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born October 28th, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Boerio) Gross, and loving wife of the late Norman Gerber. She was also predeceased by; her brother David Gross, and her son Murray Gerber. Johanna was a loving, and giving Mother, always looking out for others around her. Johanna graduated from East High School, Youngstown, Ohio. She worked for several years at Philadelphia Sales and many years at Warwick's Bridal Salon on Upper Court Street. She sat on the Board of Directors for 20 years at HCA in Johnson City, raising funds for the United Way to help supply children with disabilities with equipment they needed. She never met an animal she didn't like and welcomed them all. Her dog "Whiskers" and "Bootsie" were her favorite pets, not to exclude her furry grandchildren, Trooper, Oliver, and Maxwell. She is survived by her loving daughter, Cindy Gerber, Binghamton, NY, her sister in law Doris Gross, Newport Richey, FL., her nephew Rick Gross, of FL., her nieces Barbara Orosz, of Youngstown, OH, and Pamela, of ND., her best friend Fern Weintraub, Vestal NY, and many dear friends, cousins, grand nieces, and grandnephews. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 2nd at 10:00 am at the Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home, 71 Main Street, Binghamton, NY followed by a graveside service at Temple Israel-Riverside Cemetery, Conklin. NY. Those wishing may direct memorial contributions in her name to either the BC Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY. 13903, or Broome County Veterans Services, 44 Hawley Street 4th Floor, Binghamton, NY 13901 or the New York State Police. Please visit ParsonsFuneral.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 1 to May 2, 2019