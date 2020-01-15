|
|
John A. Bagg, Sr.
Windsor - John A. Bagg Sr. of Windsor, NY passed away on the evening of January 14, 2020. He was held with loving arms by family as he joined God and the Heavens he so faithfully served. John was predeceased by his mother, Thelma Nye, fathers, Stuart Nye and Wilton Bagg, brother, Duanne Bagg, sister-in-law, Lisa Shanley, granddaughter Lauren Ashley Bagg Campbell and great-granddaughter, Mackenzie. He lived a fruitful and loving life with his wife, Lael, for what would have been 60 years in April. Together, they raised four children, Loa Noyd (Paul), Sharon Bagg Battisti (Angelo), David Bagg and John Bagg Jr. (Rose), nine grandchildren, Paul Noyd (Heather), Sarah Noyd, Scott Bagg (Emily), Hannah Bagg (Joseph Morales), Brently Bagg Campbell (Sarah), Jonathon Bagg (Sierra), Elisabeth Grace Bagg, Jeremiah Noyd, great-granddaughters, Sophia Bagg, Parker and Quinn Noyd and one great grandson on the way. He is also survived by brother, Dean Nye, sister, Deborah Nye Kennedy (Michael), brother-in-law, Ronald Washburn (Nancy) and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Born in Oneonta, June 17, 1937, moving to Windsor when he was a child, he was an artist who was fortunate enough to do what he loved everyday with JB Signs. He graduated from Broome Tech with a degree in Mechanical Engineering; then working at IBM, Sheltered Workshop and driving school bus for Windsor Central School District. An active member of the First United Methodist Church of Windsor, singing through Sunday services with his wife beside him playing the piano.
John Bagg was a man of strong faith, family and service to the world around him. Becoming a Fire Fighter when he was 18 and eventually serving as Fire Chief with the Windsor Fire Department, he risked it all to give those in his community another day. Being an organ donor isn't a surprise to those who were blessed enough to know John; the ability to complete one last call to the world around him. His desire to support and help those who needed it, the smile that went from ear to ear, his quick wit and the voice of the church will be sorely missed beyond belief by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Windsor United Methodist Church. Services will be as follows: Calling hours Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4-7 and Saturday 11-11:50, followed by a celebration of his life at Noon.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020