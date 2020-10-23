1/
John A. Herrala Jr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Herrala, Jr.,

Barton, NY - John A. Herrala, Jr., 87, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born on May 18, 1933 the son of the late John A. Herrala, Sr. and Helen (Brooks) Herrala. He is survived by his children, Kenneth Herrala, Waverly, Joyce (George) Keturi Van Etten, Mathew (Nadine) Herrala, Barton, Jean Herrala, Barton; one sister, Alice VanGelder; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Judy, Julie, Douglas, Kristin, Ericka and Ashley; 13 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and his special dog, "Boo". John loved his family and especially times with his great grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, whether operating equipment, farming or spending time hunting. He will be sadly missed by all.

A private family Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 The public is welcome to participate via livestream by connecting through Richards Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial will be in Tioga Cemetery, Owego. Please share your memories of John at www.RichardsFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved