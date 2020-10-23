John A. Herrala, Jr.,
Barton, NY - John A. Herrala, Jr., 87, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born on May 18, 1933 the son of the late John A. Herrala, Sr. and Helen (Brooks) Herrala. He is survived by his children, Kenneth Herrala, Waverly, Joyce (George) Keturi Van Etten, Mathew (Nadine) Herrala, Barton, Jean Herrala, Barton; one sister, Alice VanGelder; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Judy, Julie, Douglas, Kristin, Ericka and Ashley; 13 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and his special dog, "Boo". John loved his family and especially times with his great grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, whether operating equipment, farming or spending time hunting. He will be sadly missed by all.
A private family Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 The public is welcome to participate via livestream by connecting through Richards Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial will be in Tioga Cemetery, Owego.