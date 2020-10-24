1/
John A. Herrala Jr.
John A. Herrala, Jr

Barton - John A. Herrala, Jr., 87, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born on May 18, 1933, the son of the late John A. Herrala, Sr. and Helen (Brooks) Herrala. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Knowlton) Herrala; his children, Kenneth Herrala, Waverly, Joyce (George) Keturi Van Etten, Mathew (Nadine) Herrala, Barton, Jean Herrala, Barton; one sister, Alice VanGelder; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Judy, Julie, Douglas, Kristin, Ericka and Ashley; 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and his special dog, "Boo". John loved his family and especially times with his great grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, whether operating equipment, farming or spending time hunting. He will be sadly missed by all.

A private family Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020,at 11:00 am. The public is welcome to participate via live stream by connecting through Richards Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial will be in Tioga Cemetery, Owego. Please share your memories of John at www.RichardsFH.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richards Funeral Home
3670 Waverly Road
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-3210
