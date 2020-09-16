John A. Stank



Endicott - It is with our deepest sorrow we announce that our beloved father John A. Stank passed away on September 14, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his children; Lisa Mondelli (husband Vincent) and Jonathan Stank (wife Lisa) and his grandchildren Noah Mondelli and Allison, Abigail and Amelia Stank and many other family and friends.



He is predeceased by his son Mathew Stank.



He is survived by his sister Lillian Zabadal of Binghamton and a great number of nieces, nephews and cousins.



John was an Army veteran who proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and was a past Commander for the American Legion Post 1700 in Endicott, NY.



He retired after 30 years in the Anthropology and Historical Art Departments of Binghamton University to follow his true passion - The NY Giants.



The family will be having a calling hour and mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 W. Main St in Endicott, on September 23, 2020 at 1PM.



After the service a celebration of life will follow.



In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to American Legion Post 1700.









