1/1
John A. Stank
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Stank

Endicott - It is with our deepest sorrow we announce that our beloved father John A. Stank passed away on September 14, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his children; Lisa Mondelli (husband Vincent) and Jonathan Stank (wife Lisa) and his grandchildren Noah Mondelli and Allison, Abigail and Amelia Stank and many other family and friends.

He is predeceased by his son Mathew Stank.

He is survived by his sister Lillian Zabadal of Binghamton and a great number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

John was an Army veteran who proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and was a past Commander for the American Legion Post 1700 in Endicott, NY.

He retired after 30 years in the Anthropology and Historical Art Departments of Binghamton University to follow his true passion - The NY Giants.

The family will be having a calling hour and mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 W. Main St in Endicott, on September 23, 2020 at 1PM.

After the service a celebration of life will follow.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to American Legion Post 1700.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved