John A. Wood
Endicott - John A. Wood, 88, of Endicott, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at home. He was predeceased by his wife, Cleo Wood. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Darwin and Terry Wood, of Endicott, grandchildren; Jay (Amber) Wood and Renea (Jody) Avery, great grandchildren; Kaylee, Destiny, Shelby and Brydin Wood. John was a School Bus Driver for Maine-Endwell School District and a U.S. Army Veteran. At John's request, there will be no services at this time.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020