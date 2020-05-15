John Akins
John Akins

Berkshire - John Akins, 63, of Berkshire, passed away on May 13, 2020. He is survived by his children Melissa (Shawn) Guyette, Mason (Dalana Nye) Akins, Jolene (Keith Benjamin) Payne, and Garrett Akins; his grandchildren Sunny, Sequia, Faith, Brenton, Heidi, Peyton, Sparrow, and Landon; brother Carl (Marilyn) Akins; niece Jennifer (Frank) Patterson and their children Kristin, Becky, and Connor. He was predeceased by his parents Neil and Helen Akins. John was a self-perfectionist, especially when it came to his carpentry. He took great pride in his work, and loved to incorporate his artistic talents into his projects. He was very pleased that all four of his children received his creativity. John lovingly cared for his parents and always enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. In his free time, he could usually be found out riding his motorcycle or spending time with friends. John was a member of the Triple Cities Chopper Club. His huge heart and genuine concern for others will be greatly missed by all who knew him! MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in John's guestbook at macphersonfh.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
