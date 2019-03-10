|
|
Mr. John B. Ceccherelli
Green Valley, AZ - Mr. John B. Ceccherelli, of Green Valley, AZ, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at the age of 89.
John was born to parents John and Marie Ceccherelli on November 7, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School and Brooklyn College. John met his wife Bess (née Blank) while working at the college newspaper. He thought she was the most beautiful woman ever. They married on June 20, 1953.
John began his career as the advertising manager at Rodale Press in Allentown, PA and later worked for Standard Register Corporation. In 1970, he moved to Endwell, NY to open the central New York region for Duplex Products and as branch manager, trained numerous sales agents. He served as president of the Data Processing Management Association, earning the Diamond Award in 1978. John retired in 1987.
John volunteered as the first national gifted children's coordinator for Mensa. He ran annual spelling bees at the NY State Fair. Additionally, he judged Odyssey of the Mind, a creative problem-solving competition. He relentlessly pursued knowledge, valued truth, and prized logical thought. Always a leader, John headed the Park Manor and Little York Lake homeowner associations and wrote newsletters for St. Louise Manor in Binghamton and Arroyo Gardens in Green Valley. He loved theater, astronomy, gadgetry, photography, and was an early adopter of new technology. Never bound by convention, he was one of the first to ride a recumbent bicycle throughout the Southern Tier. In later years, John enjoyed playing chess with his great-grandson and birding at Madera Canyon.
John is survived by his wife Bess; daughters Wendy Ceccherelli, Vicky Kaseorg (Arvo), Amy Fox (Jim), Holly Ramsey (Jack), son John Ceccherelli (Jenny); his sisters, Elaine Hendrickson, Geraldine Henry, Valerie Walter; fifteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Cremation took place on February 6, 2019, and family gathered privately. The family is grateful for the condolences.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2019