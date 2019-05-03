Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Memorial service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Union Church
Owego, NY - The Honorable Dr. John B. Shafer, surrounded by his family, passed into the arms of heaven on Wednesday, May 1st, he was 84 years old. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Pat Shafer, his children, Peter Shafer, Phoebe (Mark) Morris and Amelia (Scott) Lushia, and his grandchildren Helen, Edward, John David and Kateri; as well as his sister Joshueane (Dick) Hanes, and his brothers Fred (Prim) and Bob Shafer. John worked for 32 years as lead Human Factors Engineer at IBM Owego before retiring in 1991 to become an Ergonomics consultant. John co-authored a book and ran a workshop with Al Chapanis on the Human Factors in System Engineering for many years. John was editor of the Ergonomics in Design for 6 years. John had a lifetime of service to his community, starting as an Eagle Scout and later as Troop 38 Scoutmaster. A member of the Presbyterian Church Church Choir 72 years, he also served as a Church Elder, Presbytery Committee on Ministries, Library President, Museum President, Board of Assessment Review and the Economic Development Council. He served on the Coburn Free Library Board for 39 years and the Evergreen Cemetery Committee. John served one term as a Village of Owego Trustee and four terms as Mayor of Owego where he initiated a number of revitalization projects, the Owego Bicentennial and completed a six-million dollar Sewer Treatment plant upgrade. He also received a special citation from NYS for preserving a local Indian burial ground. He was an avid runner and tennis player, a 3 letter man during his undergraduate years at Clarkson. He completed his PhD at Syracuse and was always a Syracuse Basketball fan. The family will receive friends Saturday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Union Church, 90 North Avenue, Owego, NY. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Union Church with The Reverend Bruce Gillette, officiating. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Coburn Free Library - Elevator Fund, 275 Main Street, Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to John's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 3, 2019
