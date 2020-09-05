John Boland



John Boland, 77 passed on September 3, 2020. He is survived by his sister, Delores Walker. He was predeceased by his brother, James Boland (Judith). Also survived by his nephews Greg Walker, Colorado, Ron Walker, Fla. and several cousins. John graduated from Chenango Valley High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He has been cared for by the N.Y.S. Veterans Home in Oxford during a lengthy illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY.









