John Bruce
Johnson City - John Bruce, 93, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 9, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy Bruce of Johnson City, their children Michael (Margaret) Bruce, Patrick (Michele) Bruce, Kevin (Norman Alegria) Bruce, Kimberly (Steve) Ehrets and Todd (Christine) Bruce, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one sister Evelyn Baldwin and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Steve and sisters Helen Chalachan, Dorothy Jean and Mary Wright.John proudly served his country as a Naval veteran of both WWII and Korea. He also served as a Merchant Mariner. He worked for many years at IBM and was a member of its Quarter Century Club. Always active in the community, John was deeply devoted to the Johnson City Schools athletic programs. He and Nancy were charter members of the JC Wildcats Athletic Booster Club, regularly volunteering in any capacity needed. He was honored by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for his many years of service as scorekeeper at wrestling matches. He was a long time member of American Legion Post 80, St. James Church, Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church and its couples club. He and Nancy enjoyed their daily walks around Johnson City.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family has opted for a private memorial Mass. The Mass will be celebrated 11:30 am Saturday. You may sign his guestbook and watch the Mass on a livestream at https://www.hefuneralhome.com/obituary/John-Bruce
. Military Honors will follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to either the MS Society, the Epilepsy Foundation or Gigi's Playhouse of the Southern Tier. Services provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton