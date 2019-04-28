|
|
John (Jack) C. Cevette
Endicott - John Cameron Cevette, age 83 of Endicott, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home peacefully with his family around him. He was predeceased by his parents, Orlando and Elizabeth Cevette; father and mother-in-law, Nick and Mary Caruso; sister-in-law, Josephine Catalano; sister and brother-in-law, Grace and Bill MacDowall. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years and the love of his life, Marie Cevette; his children, Christine Cevette, Irene Fiacco (Dave), Nicholas Cevette Sr.; sister, Kathleen Cevette who is also a Daughter of Charity; three grandchildren, Nicholas Cevette Jr., David Fiacco Jr. and Cynthia Cevette; two great grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. John loved his music and was an excellent musician and song stylist. While attending U.E. High School, he played trumpet in the marching band. In his early years, he performed a lot at Number 5 Restaurant. His most famous song was called "Maria" from West Side Story. He performed locally and all around NYS, mostly sang and sounded like Johnnie Mathis, Elvis Presley, Tony Bennett, Englebert Humperdinck, Frank Sinatra and Billy Joel. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 9am until 10am at St. Ambrose Church, Washington Ave., Endicott, NY. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10am with burial in Riverhurst Cemetery on Main St., Endwell, NY. Please consider memorial contributions to the Daughters of Charity at www.daughtersofcharity.org in John's name. The family would like to thank Lourdes Hospice for all their compassionate care.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019