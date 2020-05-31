John C. Nezelek
Johnson City - John C. Nezelek, 85, went to rest with the Lord after a short battle with cancer on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joan (Gulbin) Nezelek; 4 children and their spouses, Mary Jo & Dominic Feroleto, John & Barb Nezelek, Jodi & Steve Huebner, and Angel Nezelek; 7 grandchildren, Lauren and Caitlin Feroleto, Sarah, Johnny and Jimmy Nezelek, Kelsey and Allyson Huebner; his sister, Mary Ford; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Ed, Joe, Chet, Katz, George and Ray Nezelek; and his sisters, Caroline and Genevieve. John was a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity where he served as an usher and belonged to the Men's Club. He was a retired plumber from Local Plumbers Union 112 and served proudly with the National Guard. He was a member of the JCHS reunion committee and served on the School Board. John enjoyed trout fishing, his card club and traveling; his favorite retirement spot was T.D. for dinner. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Boys Town or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Due to the pandemic, a private Funeral Mass will be offered at the Church of the Holy Trinity. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.