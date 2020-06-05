John (Jack) Crosby
Binghamton - John (Jack) Crosby, 79 of Binghamton New York, died at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Johnson City New York. He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Beffer) Crosby. John was born in Muhlenburg, Pa. on Sept. 15, 1940, the son of the late Francis Crosby and Ruth Cragle. He was a graduate of North High School, Binghamton N.Y. John went on to a 42 year career working at several positions for Azon Corporation where he retired from at the age of 62. John and Dorothy where endless supporters of the American Diabetes Association. He enjoyed Hunting, gardening and most all his annual fishing trips to Canada with "The Boys". He also enjoyed his annual summer vacations with Dorothy to various New Jersey beaches at which they made many new friends that lasted up until his passing. Jack was always known for his wit and keen sense of humor, he always had a joke for anyone to listen to and would always be there if anyone needed a helping hand. Also surviving are two sons, Kevin and wife Theresa, Scranton, Pa., Chris and better half, Lisa Tierno, Johnson City, N.Y. A sister Cherie and husband Norm Pelton, Zebulon, N.C., nieces Jolene Fries, Washington state, Debra and husband Dan Bunzy, Vestal, N.Y, nephews James and wife Terry Matias, Wendell, N.C., Ronald Matias, Endicott, N.Y. and long time friend and Saturday morning coffee Barista, Debbie Burke, Binghamton N.Y. John was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy and parents Ruth Kragle and Francis Crosby. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private. Arrangements Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home, Binghamton, N.Y. Please visit Parsonsfuneral.com to offer your condolences.
Binghamton - John (Jack) Crosby, 79 of Binghamton New York, died at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Johnson City New York. He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Beffer) Crosby. John was born in Muhlenburg, Pa. on Sept. 15, 1940, the son of the late Francis Crosby and Ruth Cragle. He was a graduate of North High School, Binghamton N.Y. John went on to a 42 year career working at several positions for Azon Corporation where he retired from at the age of 62. John and Dorothy where endless supporters of the American Diabetes Association. He enjoyed Hunting, gardening and most all his annual fishing trips to Canada with "The Boys". He also enjoyed his annual summer vacations with Dorothy to various New Jersey beaches at which they made many new friends that lasted up until his passing. Jack was always known for his wit and keen sense of humor, he always had a joke for anyone to listen to and would always be there if anyone needed a helping hand. Also surviving are two sons, Kevin and wife Theresa, Scranton, Pa., Chris and better half, Lisa Tierno, Johnson City, N.Y. A sister Cherie and husband Norm Pelton, Zebulon, N.C., nieces Jolene Fries, Washington state, Debra and husband Dan Bunzy, Vestal, N.Y, nephews James and wife Terry Matias, Wendell, N.C., Ronald Matias, Endicott, N.Y. and long time friend and Saturday morning coffee Barista, Debbie Burke, Binghamton N.Y. John was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy and parents Ruth Kragle and Francis Crosby. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private. Arrangements Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home, Binghamton, N.Y. Please visit Parsonsfuneral.com to offer your condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.