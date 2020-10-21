John D. Honsinger



Endicott - John David Honsinger, 61, went to eternal peace on Saturday, October 17, 2020. John is survived by his beloved wife Therese of 38 years who he fell in love with at first sight, children that he was so proud of Maria Honsinger (Nate Wood), Matthew Honsinger (Courtney), sister Kelly Honsinger, brother Michael (Lea) Honsinger, precious grandchildren Charlotte, Marianna and Greyson, Mother-in-Law Jerry Cupina, several nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and too many life-long friends to mention but one in particular who was always there for him Paul Morabito. He is predeceased by his parents, David and Marie Honsinger.



John graduated from Binghamton North High and B.C.C. with a degree In Electrical Engineering. In High School he was on the football team as the 'star' kicker and also on the tennis team. He worked so hard his entire life starting his career at IBM Endicott in 1979 and remained as part of EIT until he retired after 40 years this past year. As senior automated equipment specialist, he received numerous suggestion awards but notably one for $20,000 for a lamp saving circuit board savings suggestion. While working a full-time, he also managed 3 apartment houses and tenants.



John was an avid skier and traveled the world loving every minute of it including meeting many new friends. Music fed his beautiful sensitive soul from an early age and 'Bowie' attended thousands of concerts of all the greatest bands of all time. Not just once but as many times as the bands played in venues that he could drive to overnight and be home in time for work the next day. He loved his family more than anything and was always 'there' and the protector. His mom was his most cherished person who he looked after and was there for her until she took her very last breath. He had endless interests, hobbies and toys. He received the award for the most skied miles last year in Switzerland from his ski club friends. He also loved to ride motorcycles, water ski, bike ride, Kayak, go hiking, and decorate the yard with flowers and all the trimmings for holidays and especially Christmas. He also loved his pets and rescued several animals including Jay never giving up searching for him for 10 days in a torrential rain storm. He could fix anything and helped so many people along the way. John lived the life of 3 people and loved the thrill of speed down the mountain, on his bikes or on the water. The gift for all of us left behind Johnny boy was in your ride - we love you forever. Family and friends are invited to visitation at THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 137 Robinson St., Binghamton from 4 - 7 on Friday, October 23, 2020 with COVID restrictions enforced. There will be a private service for family only on Saturday. In honor of John's love of animals, donations can be made to Animal Care Council, PO Box 269, Endicott, NY 13761 or Willow Wings Animal Sanctuary, Inc., PO Box 217, Maine, NY 13802. You left a huge void in our hearts, John. May the road rise up to meet you and the wind always be at your back until we meet again.









