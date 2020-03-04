|
|
John D. Kingsley
Maine, NY - John passed away Feb. 29, 2020. John was retired from Verizon after 40 years of employment. He is survived by 3 sons. John Kingsley, Robert (Holly Kingsley) and Paul Kingsley. Grandchildren Cameron, Amber, Krystyn, Madisen, Harmony, and Ezekial. Sisters Donna Fivie and Diane Rodabaugh. Also several nieces and nephews. John also served in the U.S. Army.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020