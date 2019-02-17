|
John D. Russell
Bradenton, FL - John D. Russell 81, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Newark Valley, NY, died February 9, 2019. He was born February 21, 1937 to Vincent and Ruth Russell. He was a resident of Bradenton, FL in the winter and Newark Valley, NY in the summer with his son Mark. The last 5 years he spent solely in Bradenton, John was predeceased by his Father 1995, his Mother 1998, his sister Edith V. Russell-Smith 2013, and his great nephew Anthony P. Jenkins 2017. He is survived by his sister Darlene Russell-Bowker, his ex wife Frances M. Buck-Russell, his children Carl J. Russell, Susan K. (David) Russell-Kaminsky, Mark E. (Amber) Russell, Cynthia A. Baum, his grandchildren Marissa S. Kaminsky-Bidwell, Katie N. Kaminsky, his great grandchildren Hallie R. Dix, Makenzie A. Bidwell, Madison R. Bidwell, his nieces and nephews, Lori A. (Felix) Gutierrez, Gary M. Bowker Jr, Steven M. Bowker, Doug E. Haughton, Randy L. Haughton, Leroy A. Haughton, Kathy L. Lepkowski and great nieces and nephews Robert J. Bowker, Aria S. Gutierrez. He served in the U. S. Army from April 18, 1956 - March 28, 1958 as a military vehicle mechanic. He was a truck driver for George transfer and rigging Co. and several other companies. He also hauled cars to different locations on the east coast. He loved country music and he played his Harmonica and Mandolin with such passion for everyone to hear. There will be no local services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is handling arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 17, 2019