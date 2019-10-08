|
|
John D. Tallet
Binghamton - On October 7th we lost our husband, father and grandfather John D. (Danny) "Potsie" Tallet, 83, after a lengthy illness. He was predeceased by mother and father Helen and Joseph Tallet, and aunt Marion Rees, and sister Mary Ellen Tallet. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joan Tallet. His children, James of Florida (Colin and Ronan), Christopher of Connecticut (Kevin and Connor), Thomas of Massachusetts (Aoife, Kiernan, Eagan), and Kathleen of Washington (Meru). He is also survived by his brother Jon and Jeanne Tallet of Oklahoma and sister in law Marilyn Barnes of Cortland and several nieces and nephews. He was a life long member of St. Paul's Church in Binghamton. He was a member of the Binghamton Police Department for 35 years. He enjoyed many years of the sport of horse racing and playing golf. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Lourdes Hospital for their compassion and care. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Paul's Church, Chenango Street, Binghamton, Thursday at 9:30 A.M. Burial will be in Chenango Valley Cemetery, Hillcrest. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton Wednesday from 4 to 7 P.M. Expressions of sympathy in John's memory may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019