Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
Endicott - John L. (Jack) Danton, 81of Endicott died in Loving Care of Mercy House on Monday June 24 from Cancer. He was predeceased by Father Dr. George W. Danton. Mother and Stepfather, Helen and Carlyle (Red) Pettit. Brother William (Buck) Danton. Several Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.

He is survived by Wife Eileen, Son Christopher. Son Drew and Mary Jo and their children Asher and Zarah. Cousins Beverly Decker and Tom Doyle. Sister-in-law Charlene Silverstein, her children Eric and Christy. Brother-in-law Greg and MaryAnn Miller and their children Lisa, Amy and Sara.

Jack was retired from IBM Corp, Endicott, NY. Graduate of the IBM Toolmaking apprentice course. He was a toolmaker, draftsman, and engineer for automation for production. Former Endwell volunteer fireman, and National Guardsman. Enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sharing stories, time at the cottage and his Scotties.

The Family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, Friday from 6-7:30 pm. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Mercy House, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 27 to June 28, 2019
