Kirkwood - John David Brown, Jr., (Dave) passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Willow Point Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Ruth, sisters, Beverly, Cora and Jean, a son- in-law Wayne Grau, and daughter-in-law, Ana Brown. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Brown of 32 years, 7 children: John (Kelley), Sue Grau (Dave Burns), Jeff, Ken (Candy), Karen DeMartino (Ted), Wendy DelSanto (Mark) and Jerry (Dan Schmidt). Also surviving are his brothers, Jerome (Anne) and Gregory (Lisa), and the mother of his children, Wanda Brown. He was the proud grandfather to numerous grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Dave served in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He was a self-employed painter for several years. Dave was a member and an ordained elder member of the Broad Ave. North Presbyterian Chapel, Binghamton, New York. Funeral Services will be held on Friday February 15, 2019 at 12 noon at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY 13901. Calling hours will be at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Broad Ave. North Presbyterian Chapel or The Broome County Humane Society. The family offers many thanks to the staff on South 2 at Willow Point for the care they provided Dave.
