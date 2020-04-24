|
|
John David Stankavage
Binghamton, NY & Palm Harbor, FL - John David Stankavage, 73 of Binghamton and Palm Harbor, FL passed away on Wed. April 22, 2020 at Suncoast Hospice Care Center in Palm Harbor, FL. He was predeceased by his parents, John R. & Arlene E. (Taylor) Stankavage and brother David E. Stankavage. He is survived by his wife. Lucille, children, John C. Stankavage, Cheryl F. Stankavage and Paul K. Stankavage, step children Kathryn Oakes (Mike) and Steven Ward (Diane). The sunshines of his life Alexis Rutberg, Megan Rutberg, Riley Ward and Regan Ward and his soon to be grandson Emanuel Cartagena. He is also survived by his brothers & sisters-in-law, Donald R. & JoAnn Stankavage, Schenectady, Richard Stankavage, Front Royal, VA and also several nieces and nephews. John (Jack) had many friends from the Department of Labor where he worked for over 30 years. He also had many friends from the churches he was a part of in New York and Florida. He loved the Lord and served him faithfully. He was an US Air Force veteran serving in Vietnam.
Private Graveside Services will be held in Knox Cemetery, Ouaquaga at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to: Springs of Hope Kenya. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020