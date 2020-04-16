|
|
John De Persis
Johnson City - John De Persis, 97, died April 13, 2020 at NYS Veterans Home in Oxford, NY. He was a victim of the Corona Virus. He was a first generation of immigrants from Italy who settled here 100 years ago this year in Binghamton. He is predeceased by his wife Grace Murphy De Persis, parents Nicolino and Antonetta De Persis, sister Giavaninia Campbell, brothers Joseph De Persis, Angelo De Persis, Gino De Persis, and James De Persis. He is survived by daughter Kathleen (Ronald) Harlost, Castle Creek, and sons Michael (Teresa) De Persis NC, Ronald (Joanne) De Persis, FL, Jon (Coleen) De Persis, NC. His beloved Grandchildren Karen Defilipps, Dale (Jennifer) Defilipps, Tony De Persis, Kevin De Persis, Michael (Kate) De Persis, Scott (Maria) De Persis, Steven De Persis, and 10 great-grand children, 4 great-great grand children. Sisters Philomena Steigerwald, Lucia Bennett, brother Edward De Persis, also Barb De Persis and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a WWII Navy Veteran who fought in the South Pacific Arena. John was a member of Post 758 Frank A. Johnson American Legion where he held several positions. He was a Representative to the NYS Legislature for the American Legion representing Veterans in Albany. He also was a member of the VFW. He retired from IBM after 30 years of service as an Engineer. A proud member of the Sons of Italy. Family was very important to him and he touched a lot of lives.
A private graveside ceremony will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the NYS Oxford Veterans Home.
Thank you to the staff of Doctors, Nurses, Aides in the NYS Veterans Home in Oxford for the excellent care they gave John during his stay there.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020