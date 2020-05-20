John E. HintonVestal - VESTAL - John E. Hinton, 89, died peacefully on Sunday May 17, 2020. He was born in 1930 in Burma, where his parents, Herbert and Marion Hinton, ran a missionary school. After high school in Tenafly, NJ, he served as an aircraft mechanic in the Air Force during the 1950s. He later graduated from Utica College of Syracuse University and went to work for IBM, where he was a customer engineer, teacher and project manager for 30 years. He was an assistant scout master, president of the Vestal Band Aides, and a longtime member of his church choir. He and his wife spent many years traveling, camping and canoeing. They spent many RV trips volunteering with Nomads Mission Volunteers doing construction, remodeling, and repairs for churches, children's homes and camps. A hot-rodder in his youth, adventurer and outdoorsman for life, he was a loving husband and involved father whose generosity and caring enveloped all he knew.John was predeceased by his parents, a brother, Herbert Hinton, and sisters Alice Blakely and Edna Lou Ledgard. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Marion "Babs" Hinton, sons Jonathan Thomas Hinton and Charles Hinton, and daughter Julia Roske. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations can be made to United Methodist NOMADS P.O. Box 9066 Hot Springs Village, AR 71910.