Vestal - John E (Jack) Russell,78, of Vestal, passed away Monday May 20,2019 at Lourdes Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents Bryant and Gertrude Russell. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Bonnie Russell. Daughter Debbie (Tim) Osman of Vestal. Son John B Russell of Hamburg, NY. 3 Grandsons Anthony, Derek, and Conner Osman. Sister Mary Joyce Maudsley of Seminole, Fl. Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law Barry and Dorothy Angel of Triangle, NY. Several nieces, nephews and cousins. Also his special friends Bill and Cathy McGowan. John was born in Binghamton and graduated from Binghamton North High School. He retired from Anitec formerly GAF and all the related companies after 37 years of service. An amazing man who battled numerous medical problems conquering each one except COPD. John valued his friends and treasured his family. He enjoyed traveling, but doing for his family, and being with his family was always his priority. Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 12PM from the Vestal United Methodist Church,328 Main St, Vestal. The Rev. Sharon Harris Associate Pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Vestal Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church Saturday from 10AM until service time at Noon. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the ,55 W. Wacker Dr, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 23 to May 24, 2019