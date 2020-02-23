|
|
John E. Warren
Endicott - John E. Warren, 86, of Endicott was called unexpectly to join his daughter, Kathy Bronson in heaven on February 21, 2020. He was also predeceased by his parents Harold and Madonna Warren, his sister Lucy and her husband Stan Gardner, and his best friend Tom.
He is survived and will be missed by his wife of more than 65 years, Wanda D. Warren, his daughters Deborah Palmeri and Sandra Tesch, his son in law William Bronson, his grandchildren, Elysia (Justin) Hinkley, Chloe Palmeri, Tyler Tesch, Colten and Brandie Bronson, his great Granddaughters, Mia and Giovana Hinkley, and brother Marvin and Betty Warren. Also many others who had the pleasure to know him.
John retired from IBM and for many years was a member of the West Corners Fire Department serving/acting in many different roles. He was an active member of the Square Deal Sportsman Club Board and enjoyed teaching hunter safety classes. This included running Conservation booths at the New York State Fair. He loved hunting, snowmobiling, and fishing but most of all spending time with his family. He was especially happy when Mia and Gio came into town to see him. He was a good, kind, loyal , and honorable man. He is loved and will be missed immensely.
If you wish to make a donation please donate to or Square Deal Sportsman Club.
Funeral Service will be held Wednesday 4 pm at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Endicott at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Wednesday from 2 pm until service time at 4 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020