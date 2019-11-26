|
|
John Edward Wedge
Binghamton/Greene - John Edward Wedge, 94, died peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Whitney Place Assisted Living Community in Northborough, MA. He was born in Binghamton, NY, the son of Hugh A. and Lucretia (Comstock) Wedge.
"Jack" served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII, then graduated from Harpur College. He met the love of his life, Shirley June Sanborn, while living in Greene NY. They were married in 1956 in Zion Episcopal Church, where legend has it that thunder clapped at the words "I do". They shared a deeply devoted relationship until Shirley died in 2012.
Jack and Shirley lived, and raised their family in many communities including Norwich, Manlius, and Vestal Center, NY. Later they lived in Northampton, MA. Jack retired as Vice President of Human Resources from Universal Instruments in Binghamton in 1992, and then cofounded, with Shirley, The Wedge Group, an outplacement consulting firm. His faith inspired him to serve as a Lay Minister at Grace Episcopal Church in Whitney Point, NY. He was an enthusiastic woodworker and golfer, but nothing made him happier than being on the water with Shirley on "Half After Two" -- a boat named for the hour they were married.
Above all Jack was kind. In later years, as his health declined, those around him experienced in increasing measure the patient strength he'd radiated all his life. He was grateful for what he'd been given, and eager to share it with anyone.
Jack was predeceased by his beloved wife, Shirley (Sanborn) Wedge in 2012. He will be lovingly remembered by his sons, John Christian "Chris" Wedge and his wife, Jeanne Markel of Katonah, NY and Hugh George "Jerry" Wedge and his wife, Carol C. Wedge of Concord, MA; his daughter, Valerie A. Wedge and her husband, Barent W. Walsh of Holden, MA; grandchildren, Sarah L. Wedge and her husband, Damon Zucconi, John S. "Jack" Wedge, Kathryn Morgan Wedge, Aynsley M. Wedge, Benjamin Walsh and his wife, Ariel and Anna K. Walsh; great grandchildren, Declan and Malachai Walsh; as well as several nieces and nephews. Along with Shirley, Jack was also predeceased by his brother, Donald L. Wedge and his sister, Marjorie Wedge-Mable.
Funeral arrangements will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018 https://www.parkinson.org/.
The Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden, MA is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019