|
|
John Emil Wonka. Jr
Beloved family man, friend and proud retired member of the Chenango County Sheriff's Department died peacefully on November 9, 2019 at home with family. He was a big man with an even bigger heart. He deeply appreciated his home, community, friendships and most of all, his family. He died as he lived with a heart full of love, gratitude and a sense of humor.
Friends and family may call at the Behe Funeral Home 21 Main St. Oxford, NY 13830 on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 3:00PM and from 6:00 PM- 8:00PM. A celebration of life will be held in John's memory on Saturday, November 16, 2019 beginning at 6:00 PM at the Silo Restaurant 203 Moran Rd, Greene, NY 13778. Friends and family may share memories, condolences, and view a full obituary by visiting www.behefuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019