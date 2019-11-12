Services
Resources
John Emil Wonka. Jr.

John Emil Wonka. Jr. Obituary
John Emil Wonka. Jr

Beloved family man, friend and proud retired member of the Chenango County Sheriff's Department died peacefully on November 9, 2019 at home with family. He was a big man with an even bigger heart. He deeply appreciated his home, community, friendships and most of all, his family. He died as he lived with a heart full of love, gratitude and a sense of humor.

Friends and family may call at the Behe Funeral Home 21 Main St. Oxford, NY 13830 on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 3:00PM and from 6:00 PM- 8:00PM. A celebration of life will be held in John's memory on Saturday, November 16, 2019 beginning at 6:00 PM at the Silo Restaurant 203 Moran Rd, Greene, NY 13778. Friends and family may share memories, condolences, and view a full obituary by visiting www.behefuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
