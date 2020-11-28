John "Jack" Evans
Owego, New York - Hero, husband, father and grandfather, John "Jack" Evans, age 95, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born on July 6, 1925, in Baltimore, MD. He was a longtime resident of Owego, NY. He is survived by his soulmate of 61 years, Ann Evans, his children and their spouses, Jonathan and Erin Evans (Owego, NY) , Emily and Damon Pazzaglini (New York, NY), Katharine and Neil Blevins (Sammamish, WA), Sarah Evans and Michelle Wolf (Apalachin, NY), Elizabeth and Greg Robberechts (Bethesda, MD), Ben Evans (Ithaca, NY) and Aileen Fitzmaurice (Pleasantville, NY), and ten loving grandchildren, Caitlyn, Matthew, Rebecca, Maxwell, Madeline, Pauline, Jack, Charlotte, Julia and Sophie. Jack graduated from his beloved high school - Baltimore Polytechnic Institute - in 1943, and was immediately drafted to proudly serve his country in World War II, where he earned the Bronze Star. On his return, he went to college on the GI Bill and graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in mechanical engineering. Upon his graduation, he commenced his 37-year career at IBM, Endicott. Throughout his life, Jack's faith was always his foundation. He was an active parishioner of St. Patrick's Church; he developed a deep friendship with fellow members of the Christian Family Movement group that endured more than 50 years; and following his retirement from IBM, he earned a Masters degree in Old Testament Theology from the Colgate Rochester Divinity School at age 67. He and Ann fell in love as fellow actors in Ti-Ahwaga Players, and they were married in 1959. Whether raising six children, tending his gardens, calling balls and strikes on the Owego Little League field, or simply chatting on the front porch, Jack loved Owego. He was fascinated by its history and served as the Village of Owego Historian for many years. Amazingly, he found time to pursue other passions that included playing bridge, attending the opera, and amassing an impressive book collection. He was active in several community organizations, including the Jaycees and the Knights of Columbus. His sharp wit, warm smile, and loving hugs will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Patrick's Church, 300 Main Street, Owego, NY. Please note: All state required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Services will be live streamed at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
on Wednesday at 11:00am. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Owego, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack's name to Tioga County Rural Ministry, Attn: Sister Mary,143 North Ave., Owego Ny 13827 or to Tioga Opportunities, Meals on Wheels, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd.,Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Jack's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
.