John F. Barrett
Binghamton - John Francis Barrett, 86 with his loving family by his side went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 6th. He is predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Joan whom passed July 2018. Born in Inwood Ontario, Canada to Dick R. D. Barrett and Rebecca May Barrett he is lovingly remembered by his daughter Lisa Weaver(Jeff) and sons Paul(Michelle), David and Craig(Laurie), Grandchildren Alexis( Jimmy), Meghan( Josh), Gabrielle(Dustin), Chellsea (Jon), Emilie(Thomas) 8 Great Grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Visitation to be held at THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton on April 12, 2019 from 2pm until 4pm. A Memorial Service will follow at 4pm with Rev Dr. Colton Officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Conklin Presbyterian Church Building Fund or Lourdes Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019