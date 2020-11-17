1/1
John F. Donnellon
John F. Donnellon

John F. Donnellon, 86, formerly of Binghamton, passed away Sunday November 15, 2020 following a brief illness. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Donnellon, his parents John and Rose Donlon, and his sisters Helen Donnellon and Jeanne (Donald) O'Brien. He is survived by his four children: Karen (John) Wasilenko, Patricia Griesemer, Colleen Formoso and John (Molly Ellen) Donnellon. He is also survived by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

John was retired from Link Flight Simulation, where he served most of his career. He was proudest of his contributions to the Space Shuttle and F-16 programs. John was an avid fan of Buffalo Bills football and enjoyed attending his grandchildren's music and theater performances. John and Mary were long-time members of St. James Roman Catholic Church in Johnson City.

Family visitation will be held at 9:00am Friday November 20 at St. James Church, Johnson City, followed by the funeral Mass at 10:00am. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, or to St. James Roman Catholic Church, 147 Main St, Johnson City, NY 13790.

Arrangements are by the J F Rice Funeral Home 150 Main Street Johnson City New York.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. James Church
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James Church
Funeral services provided by
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
