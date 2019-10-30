Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
John F. Ferranti

John F. Ferranti Obituary
John F. Ferranti

Binghamton - John F. Ferranti, age 97, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on October 29, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 37 years, Norine (Downs) Ferranti, by his two sisters, Violet Ferranti and Theresa Ferranti and by his son-in-law, Richard Behr.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Behr (Mark Roth), his sister, Margaret Ferranti, and two grandchildren, Richard Behr (Ashley Culpepper) and Katie Behr.

John attended school at St. Patrick's Academy, and after graduation, served in World War II. He then went to college on the GI Bill and was in the first ever graduating class of Harper College. He worked for over 35 years at Security Mutual Life, retiring in 1987.

John had a passion for music. He loved to play the piano and his taste in music went from Beethoven to the Rolling Stones. He was also an amateur astronomer and an avid reader of anything scientific.

John was a devoted husband to his wife, Norine, throughout her long illness, and a good dad, imparting to his daughter, Lisa, the best piece of advice she has ever received, "Walk like your butt is made out of gold."

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Veterans Home at Oxford for the wonderful kindness and care of one of their more colorful characters.

Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Friday at 1 p.m. Rev. Msgr. John P. Putano will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
