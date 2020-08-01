John "Jack" F. MessersmithEndicott - John "Jack" F. Messersmith of Endicott, NY, born on February 16, 1930, left this world to go to his Heavenly home on Monday, July 27, 2020. John proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He then worked for and eventually retired from IBM in Owego, NY on January 1, 1990. John was a member of the American Legion, Post 82 in Endicott and the VFW, Post 1371 in Owego. He was also a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Vestal. John enjoyed fishing making his own rods and flies for fly fishing, and spending quality time with his good friends and family.John was predeceased by his parents, John C. and Ruth Messersmith, and his longtime friends and the parents of his large and loving adopted family, Clarence and Loretta Dornblaser. John is survived by his adopted family; the Dornblaser family: Linda, Karen, Clarence Jr. (Bud), Barbara, Steven, Scott and Sarah, Kenneth (Pat) and Carol Williams, Lawrence and Lisa Cordi, Steven and Lois Shrauger, who all loved him like a father. He is also survived by his adopted grandchildren; Brian Dornblaser, William (Bill) and Meg Dornblaser, Stephanie and Adam Dornblaser, Ian and Travis Williams, Amanda and Lauren Cordi, and Sarah Shrauger, who all loved him like a grandfather and knew him as "Papa".At John's request, there will be a Christian graveside service at OLD ZION Lutheran Cemetery, PA Rte. 87, in Dushore, PA. The Christian service will be held on Wednesday, August 5th at 3 p.m., performed by Pastor David Werly. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 216 Kattelville Rd., Binghamton, NY 13901.