John F. RuspantiniEndwell - John F. Ruspantini, 88 of Endwell, entered into eternal rest, Monday November 9, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his parents, Egidio and Agnes Ruspantini; his brothers, Joseph and Angelo Ruspantini; his sisters, Caroline (Joseph) Paoletti, Margherita (Fred) Pompeii. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Tindara; four children, John J. (Cheryl), Michael (Noi), and Anne Marie Ruspantini, Concetta (Anthony) Powers; five grandchildren, Lucia and Sophia Ruspantini, Isabella and Bryanon Ruspantini, Nicholas Powers; one brother and three sisters-in-law, Anthony (Maryann) Ruspantini, Betty and Helen Ruspantini; also several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott and a veteran of the US Army, serving in the Korean War. He worked many manufacturing jobs as well as operating his own hair salon. He was an avid gardener and a former singer in the Tri Cities Opera. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather who loved his family and life. A Funeral Mass will be offered, Saturday at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church 300 Odell Ave. Endicott, NY. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. There will be no calling hours.