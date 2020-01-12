Resources
John Fiori

John Fiori In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

John Fiori

10/24/25 - 1/12/03

We are sad that you're not with us for another year. But we have precious memories of days when you were here. You made our lives so special, the way it's meant to be, And filled them with your love, kindness and generosity. Your smile lit up a room and we know that

we were blessed, And

we pray that the angels bring you sweet

eternal rest.

Love you forever,

Barb, children and grandchildren
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Jan. 12, 2020
