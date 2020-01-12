|
|
In Loving Memory Of
John Fiori
10/24/25 - 1/12/03
We are sad that you're not with us for another year. But we have precious memories of days when you were here. You made our lives so special, the way it's meant to be, And filled them with your love, kindness and generosity. Your smile lit up a room and we know that
we were blessed, And
we pray that the angels bring you sweet
eternal rest.
Love you forever,
Barb, children and grandchildren
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Jan. 12, 2020