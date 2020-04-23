|
|
John Francis Kernan
John Francis Kernan, 74, passed away suddenly after a short illness, on April 19, 2020. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Jacqueline Maney Kernan, and his children Kelly and Patrick, who he adored. In addition, John is survived by his sister Marlene Danielowicz. John is also survived by the entire O'Neil Family, but especially his treasured buddies Cameron O'Neil and Nicholas O'Neil. They made his life immensely richer by being part of it. Lastly, John is survived by many in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, and wonderfully dear friends. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020