John Frayer
Binghamton - John Frayer passed away on September 19th 2019 quietly and peacefully, surrounded by his family.
John was truly loved by the family he left behind.
John left behind his wife Michelle,his daughter Danielle and his son Ryan.
Johns family include mother,step father,brother Mike,sister, and several nieces and nephews. John left behind a step daughter Jennifer and 3 grandchildren.
John was raised in Unadilla and moved to Binghamton to start his family.
John was employed at Frito-lay for many years and had just started his retirement.
John loved to go fishing, hunting, and spend the summers with family at cookouts and at gatherings.
We have truly lost a kind,caring, and loving man.
There will be no funeral services held, instead the family will be planning a celebration of John's life at a time and place to be determined.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 6, 2019