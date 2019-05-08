|
John G. Dowd
Binghamton - John Dowd passed peacefully surrounded by family on May 6th 2019. Originally from Rochester New York, John was the son of Irish immigrants John and Mary Dowd (predeceased). He grew up in Rochester, New York second of four siblings Rosemary Donoghue (predeceased), Kevin Dowd (predeceased) and Sheila Dowd of Rochester. He was the first of his family to be born in America, and was proud of his Irish heritage. John is survived by his wife of 33 years, Patti and their four children John (Elizabeth) Dowd, Margaret (Richter) Yeske, Keenan Dowd and Coleman Hause and his five grandchildren Emmie, Sophie and Johnny Dowd, Elizabeth and Alexandra Yeske. John attended Our Lady of Lourdes grammar school and was a graduate of McQuaid Jesuit High School where he was an exceptional student athlete. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame (1976) where, as a freshman, he walked on to the wrestling team, and through dedication and perseverance he became team captain. He served on the Board of Directors for the University of Notre Dame Monogram Club from 1991-1996, and was President of The Notre Dame Club of the Triple Cities. He was a lifetime fan of the Fighting Irish.
John graduated from Albany Law School in1979, and began his 40 year law career at Hinman, Howard and Kattell in Binghamton, NY. While working, he received his Master of Law in Taxation from Villanova University School of Law in 2003 and later enjoyed a decade of independent practice. He was Former Chair, NYS Workers Compensation Board Practices & Procedures Committee and Board Member of the Blind Workers Association and a board member of the Binghamton University Athletic Council. He loved his work as a means to help others and serve his community.
John's passion for Catholic education and athletics was a driving force in his life. He served as President and Board Member for the Catholic Education Foundation. John was also the Founder of the Don Hengel Memorial Classic to benefit Catholic Schools of Broome County, which supports scholarships and tuition assistance for students. He and wife Patti coined the Green Tie Dinner, to celebrate and benefit Catholic education. In 2005 he reestablished the Seton Lacrosse Team. One of his greatest joys in life was to watch his youngest son participate in Seton Lacrosse and he remained a dedicated booster and fan for life. John's greatest love in life is his family and enjoying time together at the Lake. His laughter, quick wit and sparkle in his eyes will be dearly missed. John walked his faith every day and now he walks with the Lord for eternity.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. James Church, Main Street, Johnson City, Friday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in White Haven Memorial Park, Pittsford, NY. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In Lieu of flowers donations to the Catholic Education Foundation of the Southern Tier, 70 Seminary Avenue Binghamton, NY 13905 would be his wish.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 8 to May 9, 2019