John G. EldredVestal - John G. Eldred, {Gary} 83 of Vestal, NY passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. John is survived by is loving wife Lana J. Eldred, his beloved children, daughter Deborah M. Eldred, son John "Scott" Eldred, daughter-in-law Michelle and grandson Brett Eldred whom he absolutely adored. John was an IBM retiree of 35 years. He was an avid hunter and he raced at various dragstrips. John loved his family and was very proud of his children. He will be forever missed. Due to the current restrictions, there will be a private service at the Baptist Church in Endicott, NY.