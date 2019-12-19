Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
Vestal - John M. Gavazzi, 79 of Vestal, passed away Dececember 17, 2019.Funeral services will be held Monday, 11:00 AM at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Monday from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM. A complete obituary is available at pucedofuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
