John H. Kane
Maiden, N.C. - John. H. Kane, 80, Maiden, N.C. formally of Afton, passed away July 1st at Atrium Hospital, Lincolnton, N.C. surrounded by many loving and caring friends as he took his first breath in heaven. Predeceased by his wife, Jay, son's Jesse and Eric, brothers Duane, Leland. John is survived by his sister, Ruby Williamson, Harpursville, brothers, Clifford/Sharon, Afton, Delmar/Eileen, Florida, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews, son's Jason, Aaron.
A very special thank you to Candace Elmore, his chemo nurse, Lisa and Tim Maciejewski, Michigan, Charlie Mellenthien, N.C. who were with John from the beginning of his cancer journey, Richard Schofield and family, Fla., Denny Hubbard, Franklin, to all John's many AA friends for their support. An avid outdoors man, John's passion was hunting and fishing. John was a self employed carpenter. A memorial service will be held on July 31st at First Congregational Church in Coventryville, to honor and celebrate John's life. Calling hours are 6:30pm, service to follow at 7:00pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 29, 2019