Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
St. John the Evangelist Church
24 Rock St.
Newark Valley, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Katchuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Katchuk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Katchuk Obituary
John H. Katchuk

Owego - John H. Katchuk, 73, passed away Monday November 11, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents John, and Vera Jane Katchuk and brother in-law David Devine. John is survived by a sister Carol Devine; one nephew David (Luisa) Devine, and a niece Teresa "Tarie" (Rick) Beldin, two grand-nephews Hunter and Gabriel Beldin; one grand-niece Breanna Beldin; as well as several, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. John worked for Kohls, in Vestal for many years. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Newark Valley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Church 24 Rock St., Newark Valley. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home 15 Park Street Owego, on Friday from 4-6 pm. Condolences may be made to John's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to in John Katchuk's name.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -