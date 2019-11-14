|
John H. Katchuk
Owego - John H. Katchuk, 73, passed away Monday November 11, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents John, and Vera Jane Katchuk and brother in-law David Devine. John is survived by a sister Carol Devine; one nephew David (Luisa) Devine, and a niece Teresa "Tarie" (Rick) Beldin, two grand-nephews Hunter and Gabriel Beldin; one grand-niece Breanna Beldin; as well as several, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. John worked for Kohls, in Vestal for many years. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Newark Valley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Church 24 Rock St., Newark Valley. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home 15 Park Street Owego, on Friday from 4-6 pm. Condolences may be made to John's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to in John Katchuk's name.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Nov. 14, 2019