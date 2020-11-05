John H. Payne
Owego, New York - John H. Payne, 70, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. John was predeceased by his parents, Hugh and Grace Payne; and his beloved sister and best friend, Leona Payne. He is survived by aunts, uncles, many cousins and very dear friend, Teri Morse. After graduating from the Owego Free Academy in 1969, John worked as a Core Maker at the Tioga Foundry. He then proudly served in the US Air Force as a Duplicating Specialist from 1970 to 1974; being stationed at Travis, CA and Keflavik, Iceland. Upon his return home, John began working for Vail-Ballou Press in Kirkwood, NY as a Pre-Press Journeyman until 2009. At night, John attended Broome County Community College and earned his Associates Degree in 1991. His final career was as a Chain Inspector at BorgWarner in Ithaca, from which he retired in 2012. John was currently serving our community as a very dedicated and active member of the Campville Volunteer Fire Co., as well as a life-member of the Owego Fire Department. The family will receive friends Monday, November 9, 2020 from 10:00am - 10:45am with funeral services to follow at 11:00am at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Burial will follow in the Tioga Cemetery, Owego, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Campville Volunteer Fire Company, 6153 State Route 17C, Endicott, NY 13760. Condolences may be made to John's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
