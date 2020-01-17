|
John H. Rowley
Endicott - John H. Rowley 86, of Endicott passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. John was born in Hamden,NY on August 8, 1933. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years Valerie (Parker) Rowley, his parents Clarence & Goldia Rowley and his brother Thomas Rowley. He is survived by his two daughters Sharon Horton, Elizabeth Walker, two sons, Michael and his wife Lora, and Marshall Rowley. Eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
He retired from Keith Clark, Sidney. John served his country during the Korean Conflict 1952 - 1955. He was a Personnel Management Specialist while serving with the 11th Airborne Division, 188 Airborne Infantry Regiment. He was a member of the Vestal Elks Lodge #2508, and American Legion Post 1700, Endicott and a prior member of the Sidney . John also was a member of the Central United Methodist Church, Endicott. Per John's wishes there will be no services. Interment will be at the Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira, NY along with his wife.
His family requests donations be made to the Mercy House in Endicott in John's memory.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020