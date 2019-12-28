|
|
John H. Sieczkos
Johnson City - John H. Sieczkos, 73, of Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Bernice Sieczkos. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Mary Jane Sieczkos, brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Anne Marie Sieczkos, and several cousins. John was an engineer retiring from BAE Systems. He loved his Corvette hobby and many Corvette friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, 1 p.m. at Maine Federated Church, 2615 Rt. 26, Maine, NY. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 12 noon until the service time. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of John can be made to a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020