John H. Zechman
John H. Zechman

Panama City, FL - On Monday, August 31, John H. Zechman, of Panama City, Florida, passed away at the age of 86, surrounded by his family. John was born on November 14, 1933, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to parents Catherine (Hartzell) Zechman and Harold J. Zechman. He graduated from Bethlehem's Liberty High School in 1951 and served 4 years in the United States Air Force, honorably discharged as a staff sergeant in 1957. On December 3, 1955, he married Betty Jane Stauffer of Center Valley, Pennsylvania. John was employed as an electrical engineer for 35 years by IBM in Endicott, NY, retiring in 1994. A devoted husband and father, John loved fishing and traveling. He dedicated much of his life to studying and teaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. He is survived by his wife Betty J. Zechman, of Panama City, Florida, his children, Jill S. Browne, of Ithaca, NY, Mark J. Zechman, of Panama City, FL, Eric J. Zechman, of Albuquerque, NM, and Brian J. Zechman, of Elka Park, NY, and 5 grandchildren.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
