John Harnett, 63, passed away on 2/25/2020. He was predeceased by his parents Walter and Lucy Harnett and sisters Ann Raponi and Jean Harnett. John is survived by his brothers Joe and Jim Harnett, sisters Terry Walker and Cathy Harnett and several nieces and nephews. John chose to live a quiet, simple life and believed in treating everybody kindly and fairly. His greatest pleasures were the warm weather and taking long walks. John walked many miles during his lifetime, from the greenways of Nashville to the sidewalks of his hometown Owego. The family would like to thank Lourdes Hospice and the staff on Memorial 6 for their compassionate care of John. Per John's request there will be no services. Arrangements by AEGIS CREMATIN & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
